Jefferson City tornado aftermath 6 months later

JEFFERSON CITY - After six long months full of repairing and rebuilding efforts, Jefferson City has still not fully recovered from the EF-3 tornado that ripped through on May 22.

There is still damage on Jackson and Dunklin street, and Ellis Boulevard. Buildings with torn roofs, piles of debris, and construction are still seen as you walk by certain areas.

Patricia Miller lives on Jackson Street and her house had immense damage. Her house has come a long way, and the attitude of her family has too.

"It was so bad I had to talk my daughter and my son to stay here. Why don't you just stay here? It'll get better," Miller said.

Since then, her and her family have been able to move back and she said she couldn't be any happier to be back home.

"I move back in and I still have that fear that it's going to happen again, but I don't think it's going to happen again," Miller said.

Dan Browner is a part of Dan's Grounds Maintenance, and he's been helping tear down damaged buildings.

"At times you want to turn around and run. It's hard to stay with it and keep going you know?", Browner said. "And it makes you just feel terrible at times and hard to keep going."

Browner sometimes goes down to his farm in Osage County to get away and have a different view.

With still a long way to go, Browner and Miller said that they have faith things will continue to improve.