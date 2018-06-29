Jefferson City Woman Arrested for Growing Marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested resident Angela Parker on Monday after finding marijuana plants, an in-home greenhouse and other items associated with a growing operation.
Parker was transported to the Cole County Sheriff's Department for processing, but posted bail at $10,000.
The Department of Social Services was also called to Parker's residence in the 800 block of Crestmere Ct. because of the living conditions and a child was present.
Although no neighbors would talk on camera, many said they were surprised about the growing operation and they seldom saw Parker's children at her residence.
