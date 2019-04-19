Jim Riek Receives Resolution from Mo. House for Tornado Coverage

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives honored KOMU 8 News anchor Jim Riek and former KOMU 8 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith Wednesday with a resolution saluting their work covering the 2011 Joplin tornado and its aftermath.

This award recognizes the pair's national reporting award for the best small market documentary.

"I'm amazed. It was a 16-month adventure producing the documentary. It's pretty exciting receiving this award," said Riek.

The documentary focused on timeline of the Joplin tornado, called "32 Minutes in May," and won the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ)'s Sigma Delta Chi award for 2011.

"It has been a long road down in Joplin, and this was a total honor. It wasn't something that I ever would have expected to be standing in the house and receiving a prestigious award," said Bogowith.

Assistant Floor Leader Jeanie Riddle, R-Mokane, presented the award to Riek and Bogowith at the capitol at noon on Wednesday during the house's veto session.