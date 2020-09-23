Joe Machens Toyota Donates New Car to Food Bank

COLUMBIA - Joe Machens Toyota presented the keys of a 2013 Toyota Sienna to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri Monday.

It is one of 100 cars Toyota is donating to nonprofit organizations across the nation as part of the Toyota 100 Cars for Good program. The program profiled five finalists at www.100carsforgood.com each day from May 14 to August 21 and let the public vote. The organization with the most votes at the end of each day won one of six Toyota models.

The Food Bank won the online competition on Sunday, June 24, beating out 500 finalists. Toyota provided a six-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the vehicle.

The Food Bank has received donated cars before, but this is the first brand new car for the organization. The Food Bank plans to use the car to provide services across 32 counties.

Other winners in Missouri include the St. Louis Havenhouse and the Ozark Family Resource Agency.