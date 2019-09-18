jones package

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the child and adult found dead in Gasconade County late Monday. Troopers identified the deceased as four-year-old Bentlee...
CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested early...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Dix Road overpass improvements to begin next week
Dix Road overpass improvements to begin next week
JEFFERSON CITY – Improvements to the Dix Road bridge over U.S. Route 50 have now been slated to begin Wednesday, September 25 with a full road closure beginning in October. The improvements...
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway...
Police investigate overnight armed robbery in Columbia
Police investigate overnight armed robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information...
Health, school officials team up to stop teen vaping
Health, school officials team up to stop teen vaping
COLUMBIA - Columbia officials are fighting...
CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Explaining fossil fuels and their timetable
Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). You’ve probably heard about it a lot. It’s a fossil fuel, commonly released into the atmosphere by humans from the burning of oil and coal. The top 3 fossil...
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Exploring different factors causing the worldwide climate to change
Previously we've discussed the difference...
Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke talks climate change with NBC News' Al Roker
Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke talks climate change with NBC News' Al Roker
Al Roker traveled to a remote part of...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Cardinals drop game to Nationals 6-2
Cardinals drop game to Nationals 6-2
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals lose Game 2 of their three game series against the Washington Nationals 6-2. The Nationals got off to a hot start by scoring three of the first five runs, including the...
Cardinals HOF manager suffers stroke
Cardinals HOF manager suffers stroke
ST. LOUIS, MO - Former Cardinals manager and...
Key players in Chiefs backfield down following matchup in Oakland
Key players in Chiefs backfield down following matchup in Oakland
OAKLAND, CA- Kansas City Chiefs running game...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
jones package
Share: