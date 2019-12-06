JONES SPORTS

Facebook
Search continues Thursday for missing woman; Joseph Elledge requests judge change
COLUMBIA - The search of the Lamine River for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge entered its third consecutive day on Thursday. Authorities have been focusing the search efforts on an area under a...
State Auditor's Office receives 6 nonpartisan state demographer applications
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Auditor's...
MU student arrested for sexual assault at residence hall
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms, ice, and extreme cold. This winter could see similar systems, however, the chances of another 20" snow storm two years in a row is slim. Remember that...
Extreme winter weather does not disprove climate change nor global warming
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is often attacked in...
Snow Days: How school districts decide when to call off school
COLUMBIA - While most of us use the weather...
Old Boone Co. Fairgrounds to change into sports complex for tournaments
COLUMBIA - Another recreational complex is...
Three men charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy
KANSAS CITY - Three men were charged on...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms...
How to be safe on winter roads
COLUMBIA - Mid Missouri winters can be rough....
Sports
Cougars bounce back with win against William Woods
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougars hosted rival William Woods Thursday night after losing two days ago on the road to Missouri Baptist and they answered back. Columbia would get an early lead against...
Ranked Women Cougars stay undefeated at home against William Woods
COLUMBIA - The 13th ranked Columbia Cougars...
KC Chief to watch vs. the Patriots
COLUMBIA - This week's Kansas City 'Chief to...
