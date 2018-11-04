Joplin Grads Grow Up

JOPLIN - The 2012 graduating class at Hope High School is the first class to graduate since the deadly tornado last year. President Obama spoke at the commencement, highlighting the tragedy the students went through. He told the students they expereienced an event they will remember forever.

Parents of graduating seniors said their children sometimes handled the emotional trauma from the disaster better than themselves. They told KOMU 8 they are proud of the accomplishments of their children and this day brings new hope for the future of Joplin.

Parents said the event forced their children to grow up and mature faster than they ever imagined.