JUNE01GPNEWS6PM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: JCPS gives more information on data breach
UPDATE: JCPS gives more information on data breach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools sent out an email Monday with more information for parents, guardians and staff on the May 29 security breach. The message said letters about the...
Jefferson City student speaks about late fourth grade teacher, Katie Paul
Jefferson City student speaks about late fourth grade teacher, Katie Paul
JEFFERSON CITY - It has been a heartbreaking...
Gov. Parson makes June "State Team Member Appreciation Month"
Gov. Parson makes June "State Team Member Appreciation Month"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed a...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
UPDATE: JCPS gives more information on data breach
UPDATE: JCPS gives more information on data breach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools sent out an email Monday with more information for parents, guardians and staff on the May 29 security breach. The message said letters about the...
Jefferson City student speaks about late fourth grade teacher, Katie Paul
Jefferson City student speaks about late fourth grade teacher, Katie Paul
JEFFERSON CITY - It has been a heartbreaking...
Gov. Parson makes June "State Team Member Appreciation Month"
Gov. Parson makes June "State Team Member Appreciation Month"
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed a...
Medical marijuana applications available soon in Missouri
Medical marijuana applications available soon in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Applications for...
MU to hold emergency drill at research reactor
MU to hold emergency drill at research reactor
COLUMBIA - The research reactor at MU will...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
The St. Louis Blues hopeful for game four of Stanley Cup finals
The St. Louis Blues hopeful for game four of Stanley Cup finals
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues will be looking for another win against the Boston Bruins in game four of the Stanley Cup Final Monday. The Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the series after their win...
The St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Chicago Cubs in a three game series.
The St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Chicago Cubs in a three game series.
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took their...
The Royals fall to The Rangers in a four game series.
The Royals fall to The Rangers in a four game series.
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Kansas City Royals took...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
JUNE01GPNEWS6PM
Share: