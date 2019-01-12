MOBERLY - Thousands of people from Moberly and surrounding towns attended a free event held by Family Life Fellowship Church to celebrate father's day.

The church holds the event every year to give community members a fun, free event for families to spend time together. This year's event featured monster truck rides, a petting zoo, horse rides, a free barbeque, and motorcycle stunt show. Later in the night a few different gospel bands also performed for the crowd.

The church holds other free events throughout the year. The next event is a single mother's banquet and award ceremony for the congregation's single moms.