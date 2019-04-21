CLEVELAND (AP) -- Justin Masterson won his fifth straight start, a stunning personal turnaround from last season, Jack Hannahan homered twice and Shin-Soo Choo hit a three-run shot, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Masterson (5-0) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 2-3 innings. A year ago, the right-hander started 0-5, lost 11 straight games over two seasons and went winless over a stretch of 17 starts -- a club record of futility. He's a different pitcher in 2011. The Indians are a different team. They hit five homers and won their eight straight at home. Hannahan hit solo shots in the third and fifth off Luke Hochevar (2-3), and Choo connected in the seventh on reliever Louis Coleman's first pitch to make it 7-3.