Katy Trail Ride Brings Cyclists to Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Cyclists from across the country rode from Sedalia to Boonville Tuesday, all part of the 2011 Katy Trail Ride. The path takes riders across the state from Clinton to St. Charles, a total of 225 miles.

Three hundred people are participating in the five day event that goes from Monday until Friday.

Robert Auner of Madison, Wisconsin is participating in the event for his third year in a row. Although it has been hot, Auner said he prefers it that way. "Yesterday was kind of hot, which is better than getting rained on. The trees grow right over the trail, so even if it's hot out, you stay pretty cool," said Auner.

The cyclists camp along the trail each night at designated camp sites. They will complete the ride Friday in St. Charles.