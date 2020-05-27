Ken Midkiff, "Columbia Recycling Statistics"

" />
" />
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s...
EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
COLUMBIA - With schools closed and after...
Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
JEFFERSON CITY — Some elementary and...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s...
Backwater Jacks owner speaks out after busy weekend
LAKE OF THE OZARKS —After videos of a...
EmVP: Bleu Events helps feed hundreds of kids during pandemic
COLUMBIA - With schools closed and after...
18-year-old arrested after armed standoff
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Deputies from the...
Drive-through celebrations for Jefferson City elementary and middle school students
JEFFERSON CITY — Some elementary and...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern we’ve been in is about to head east and we’ll be left with cooler temperatures for the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s...
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel...
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is...
Sports
Woodley taking part in Titan Games
COLUMBIA - One of the most recognizable names in MMA is trying his hand at something a little different. Former UFC welterweight champion and Mizzou grad Tyron Woodley will be a competitor in the...
Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
COLUMBIA - Twelve Mizzou student-athletes will...
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending...
Ken Midkiff, "Columbia Recycling Statistics"
