Kid brings loaded gun to school

JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools reported that a 6th grade Lewis & Clark middle school student was removed after bringing a loaded gun to school.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The reports says that Lewis & Clark Middle School staff received information about the gun and it was immediately confiscated. No one was harmed or injured during the incident.

Jefferson City Police Schools says its working with the Jefferson City Police Department and strictly following district policy and procedures to provide a positive learning environment for all students and staff.