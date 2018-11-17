COLUMBIA - Members of the Central Missouri Humane Society board of directors had feelings of sadness on Friday following Dr. Alan Allert's resignation as executive director.

Allert formally resigned on Thursday, for what his colleagues described as personal reasons.

"Dr. Allert's passion and intensity is unsurpassed," said John Shrum, president of the CMHS board of directors.

"The shelter is chaotic. He brought a calming spirit to it."

Sherry Waddill, the treasurer of the board, described Allert's leadership and credibility as irreplacable.

Most members agreed they were losing a great leader in a time of financial worry for the shelter.

CMHS is faced with an increase in the number of animal intakes, but not enough adoptions have taken place to balance out this increase.

Shrum was uncertain as to how long it will take to fill Allert's position.

In the meantime, the group will focus on the remaining leadership figures within its organization.

"Deputy director Julie Aber and operations coordinator Joe Caputo will fill Allert's shoes in the short term," said Shrum.

Allert could not be reached for comment.