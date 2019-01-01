Knox County vs. Paris Week 4

The Paris Coyotes are coming off a somewhat disappointing season that finished with a 4-6 record in Head Coach Gary Crusha's first season at the school.

Coach Crusha hopes the Coyotes can improve this year, even though they only return just nine starters.

On the offensive side of the ball, look for Paris to be a running team.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.