Knox County vs. Paris Week 4

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Schuyler County
 Home
 L 0-27
8-31
 Hallsville
 Away
 L 6-42
9-7
 No. Shelby
 Away
 W 34-13
9-14
 Knox County
 Home
 L 12-45
9-21
 Westran
 Away
 L
 0-61
9-28
 Fayette
 Home
 W
 33-16
10-5
 Slater
 Home
 W
 34-26
10-12
 Marceline
 Away
 L
 14-49
10-19
 Salisbury
 Home
 L
 6-49
10-26
 Knox County
 Away
 L
 0-60

The Paris Coyotes are coming off a somewhat disappointing season that finished with a 4-6 record in Head Coach Gary Crusha's first season at the school.

Coach Crusha hopes the Coyotes can improve this year, even though they only return just nine starters.

On the offensive side of the ball, look for Paris to be a running team.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

