KOMU 8 Cares interview with Tamra Washburn from Cannery Row Preschool

Suicide prevention walk helps survivors and those harmed by suicide loss
Suicide prevention walk helps survivors and those harmed by suicide loss
COLUMBIA - Step by step, community members attended Out of the Darkness Walk on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park to promote suicide awareness and provide support to survivors and people...
Annual pumpkin fun run helps raise money for local schools
Annual pumpkin fun run helps raise money for local schools
COLUMBIA - The annual pumpkin fun run kicked...
UPDATE: Volunteer firefighter doing well after suffering serious head injury
UPDATE: Volunteer firefighter doing well after suffering serious head injury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A volunteer firefighter...
Wednesday is voter registration deadline in Missouri
Wednesday is voter registration deadline in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missourians wanting to vote in the Nov. 6 election must be registered by Wednesday. Residents must submit a completed voter registration application to local election...
COLUMBIA - Step by step, community members...
Governor holds first Parson Family Fall Festival at mansion
Governor holds first Parson Family Fall Festival at mansion
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Gov. Mike...
UMKC drops sponsorship of charter schools
UMKC drops sponsorship of charter schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University...
Ads accuse Hawley of taking millions and ignoring pay-to-play allegations
Ads accuse Hawley of taking millions and ignoring pay-to-play allegations
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate Candidate Josh Hawley of ignoring calls for an investigation into a pay-to-play scheme. WHO MADE THE AD? The Senate Majority PAC, a political...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
COLUMBIA – Majority Forward focuses on...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
COLUMBIA - Border security and immigration...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 7: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Seven weeks into the high school football season and the hot weather has made a comeback for this fall night. Our game of the week consists of the Centralia Panthers hosting the South...
FNF Week 7: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 7: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Missouri Tigers travel east to South Carolina on Saturday
Missouri Tigers travel east to South Carolina on Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC - On Saturday, the Missouri Tiger...
