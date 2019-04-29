KOMU 8 News at 10 Hobo Hill House

KOMU 8's Megan Judy takes us through the infamous House on Hobo Hill, located in Jefferson City. Built in 1910, the home encompasses a lot of history, which may have been too much for the Clark family. Soon enough, the family will have it available on Air B&B for haunted house lovers to indulge in. Watch Monday, October 29 on KOMU 8 News at 10.

