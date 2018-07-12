KOMU Airs Live Google Plus Video Chat

BOONE COUNTY - KOMU became the 1st local television station Thursday to air a live on-air Google Plus video chat.

The group video chat is called "Hangout" and it aired live during KOMU 8 News at 5. Google viewers were able to share their experiences with this new social networking site on-air with television viewers.

KOMU plans to make Google + video chat a regular part of its upcoming U_News @ 4 program that starts September 12th on KOMU. We'll also be experimenting with this technology during our 5pm Central time newscast.

For more information on Google Plus, click here.

For more info on U_News, click here.

Not on Google +? You can still chat with our anchors and watch them behind the scenes of KOMU News here.