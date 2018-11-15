KOMU News @ Noon for Friday, June 15 Block B

Today on our KOMU 8 News @ Noon newscast for Friday, June 15 Barrett Keene and Michael Sugihara make a pit stop by Studio 8A to inform our viewers about how they are raising awareness for orphans by walking across America.

They started in Miami and are walking all the way to San Francisco. You can find more information at www.GoWalkAmerica.org and from their partner in orphan care www.TheGlobalOrphanProject.org.

You can also catch our full hide-and-seek video viruses below: