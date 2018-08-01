KOMU News @ Noon for Friday, May 25th - C

On KOMU News at Noon, pools open and Lindsey Testerman, Boone County chair for Relay for Life, comes to speak about the Relay for Life's 18th annual event.

We also take you to the capitol where Rush Limbaugh's statue gathers a lot of controversial traffic. Limbaugh's disputable induction caused the capitol to install an $1100 security camera.

