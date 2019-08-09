KOMU News @ Noon Part 2

Who says farmers don't have swag? The folks who put food on our tables are some of the hardest workers out there, and they know it. To show us the sexy, glamorous side of getting up at an ungodly hour to work the fields, Kansas' Peterson Farm Bros. shared their daily routine in the vid "I'm Farming and I Grow It," set to the beats of LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know It," with a few strategic tweaks to the lyrics.

 

News

Noon News in Review- 6.28
7 years ago Thursday, June 28 2012 Jun 28, 2012 Thursday, June 28, 2012 12:39:00 PM CDT June 28, 2012