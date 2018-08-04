Kraft Anniversary

COLUMBIA - Kraft Food Company celebrated its 25th anniversary this weekend.

Senator Roy Blunt and other state representatives issued the plant a proclamation for its 25 years of service.

Some employees have been at the plant since it opened in the 1980s. At the celebration this weekend, said employees were recognized for their dedication to Kraft Foods.

In honor of the anniversary, Kraft Foods is donating ten thousand pounds of hot dogs to the food bank.