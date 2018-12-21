La Monte Residents Recover from Storm Damages

LA MONTE- Heavy winds and a possible tornado tore through parts of La Monte Monday, destroying turkey barns and other buildings.

Tom Knotts said his chicken farm received a lot of damage.

The local fire department said it received reports of a tornado touching down, but that was not confirmed as of Tuesday.

"There was a cell that possibly touched down, nothing sited for sure by EMTA or the Fire Department," said Mariah Durham of the La Monte Fire Department.

 

