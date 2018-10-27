lake ozark shooting

Facebook
FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - With the end of regular season play, tonight features district playoff match-ups. Our game of the week has the Rock Bridge Bruins hosting the Francis Howell Central Spartans from St....
FNF Week 10: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 10: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
UPDATE: Police say missing boy not found, despite reports from stepmother
UPDATE: Police say missing boy not found, despite reports from stepmother
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City and...
Safety precautions for Halloween
Safety precautions for Halloween
COLUMBIA - Halloween is a time for costumes, candy and community fun, but it’s also a time to look out for loved ones. From pumpkin painting parties to Halloween...
Missouri health department alerts of security breach
Missouri health department alerts of security breach
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's...
Harrisburg passes school bus safety inspections after death of coach
Harrisburg passes school bus safety inspections after death of coach
HARRISBURG – Bus safety is especially...
FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - With the end of regular season...
Motorists reminded to be cautious as peak months for deer activity approach
Motorists reminded to be cautious as peak months for deer activity approach
COLUMBIA - Mid-October through January are...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. An ad by the Senate Majority PAC paints Hawley as complicit with...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
TARGET 8 Fact Check: NRA claims Supreme Court could destroy right to self-defense
COLUMBIA – The National Rifle...
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
TARGET 8: Fact Check about the details of Proposition D
COLUMBIA - Proposition D is a measure on the...
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 10: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - With the end of regular season play, tonight features district playoff match-ups. Our game of the week has the Rock Bridge Bruins hosting the Francis Howell Central Spartans from St....
FNF Week 10: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
FNF Week 10: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football...
Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas basketball...
lake ozark shooting
Share: