Land Zoned for New Subivision Near Country Club
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission met Thursday night and voted to zone three lots north of Country Club Drive and south of McAlester Street. Developers will use the land to build a new subdivison.
There is very little controversy surrounding the rezoning plans because the properties will match the surrounding area.
The matter now goes to city council for a vote.
