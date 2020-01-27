Lanes to be closed on Missouri River Bridge

JEFFERSON CITY - Crews will closing lanes throughout the day Tuesday to clean the Missouri River Bridge.

MoDOT will be closing the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to wash off salt and cinders from the road.

MoDOT's Customer Relations Manager Sally Oxenhandler the cleaning is a yearly process which consists of giving the bridges "a big bath."

"It's really like a big power washing," she said. "Similar to probably what people might do to their decks."

Oxenhandler said it is a moving operation so the water truck will be moving throughout the bridge and switching lanes. This will result in different lanes and different parts of each lane being closed to continue to change throughout the day.

The pedestrian bridge will also be closed during this time as a safety precaution.

Oxenhandler said barring any weather or mechanical issues, crews should remain on schedule and avoid lane closures during rush hours.

She said drivers can check the MoDOT Traveler Information map to check for any possible delays.