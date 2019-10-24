Large Brushfire Burns in Southern Columbia Friday
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County firefighters battled a large brushfire Friday afternoon in southern Columbia.
A spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Department said the fire ignited around 5 p.m. Firefighters remained at the burning field near Sinclair Road and Bellingham Drive into Friday evening.
The fire scorched a field near one house and across from the Cascades subdivision.
Columbia fire officials told KOMU 8 News more details about the fire would be available Friday night.
