Last Minute Christmas Shopping Tips
COLUMBIA - When scrambling to finish last minute Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve, there are a few helpful tips you need to know to make sure you survive what could be a hectic shopping trip.
Christmas Eve shopping tips:
- Try to arrive at stores early, this will better your chances of getting the gifts you want and help you avoid large crowds.
- Make a detailed list of the gifts you need to buy.
- Search online for items that are in stores to preview sales.
- NO casual browsing, this will distract you from the gifts you need to buy.
Christmas Eve Store Hours:
- Best Buy opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.
- Macy's opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
- Target opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.
- The Columbia Mall opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
- Walmart closes at 8 p.m.
- Toys "R" Us closes at 10 p.m.
