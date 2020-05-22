Last Minute Christmas Shopping Tips

COLUMBIA - When scrambling to finish last minute Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve, there are a few helpful tips you need to know to make sure you survive what could be a hectic shopping trip.

Christmas Eve shopping tips:

Try to arrive at stores early, this will better your chances of getting the gifts you want and help you avoid large crowds.

Make a detailed list of the gifts you need to buy.

Search online for items that are in stores to preview sales.



NO casual browsing, this will distract you from the gifts you need to buy.

Christmas Eve Store Hours: