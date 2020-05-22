Last Minute Christmas Shopping Tips

COLUMBIA - When scrambling to finish last minute Christmas shopping on Christmas Eve, there are a few helpful tips you need to know to make sure you survive what could be a hectic shopping trip.

Christmas Eve shopping tips:

  • Try to arrive at stores early, this will better your chances of getting the gifts you want and help you avoid large crowds.
  • Make a detailed list of the gifts you need to buy.
  • Search online for items that are in stores to preview sales.
  • NO casual browsing, this will distract you from the gifts you need to buy.

Christmas Eve Store Hours:

  • Best Buy opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.
  • Macy's opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
  • Target opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.
  • The Columbia Mall opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.
  • Walmart closes at 8 p.m.
  • Toys "R" Us closes at 10 p.m.

 

 

Monday, December 24 2012