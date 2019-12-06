Last minute shoppers get their gifts wrapped for a cause

COLUMBIA - Christmas Eve is a time to spend with friends and family. It's also a last-minute shoppers' worst nightmare. However, Relay For Life volunteers took some of the stress out of the gift-giving season.

For the fifth year, Relay For Life set up a gift wrapping station in Columbia Mall that started Dec. 1 and goes through Christmas Eve. Just bring your gifts to the station that's right outside of Dillard's, and Relay For Life volunteers will wrap it for you. In return, all donations received will go to the Relay For Life organization and the American Cancer Society.

Relay For Life volunteer Joy Shawley donated her Christmas Eve afternoon to wrapping presents for last-minute shoppers.

"We have a lot of gentlemen usually that are regulars. They come and find us every year. We've been in a different spot the past couple of years but they know we're here and they'll search until they find us," she said.

The volunteers at the station have a system down and try to make it as easy as possible for the shopper.

"We had several customers waiting. We have a process to do that so we get their name and phone number and we let them shop or eat or relax. Some of them like to sit here and watch. We have an organized system," Shawley said.

Last year, the wrapping station raised $5,000 for Relay For Life. This year, they have already surpassed their goal.

This year's Relay For Life event is on Saturday June 10 at Hickman high school.