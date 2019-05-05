Laurance Bowers Hot Seat
COLUMBIA - Former MU Basketball players DeMarre Carroll and Laurence Bowers are teaming up to host an alumni basketball game featuring former Missouri basketball and football players.
The game will be played Saturday, July 22 at Mizzou Arena.
Bowers stopped by Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino on Sunday to preview the game, discuss the charities it will benefit and catch up on life after his Tiger career.
