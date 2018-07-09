JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic Rep. Jacob Hummel, D-St. Louis, reacted Thursday to Republican lawmakers' failure to override two controversial bills.

Despite overriding 10 of Gov. Jay Nixon's vetoed bills, Republicans failed to override both the tax cut bill and the gun bill.

Hummel said the gun bill was one of the major failures by Republican lawmakers and the bill brought negative attention to the state.

"Quite frankly, on the gun bill, we were the laughing stock of the country. National media was covering it from coast to coast. I think people in Missouri are tired of national media covering things like this," Hummel said. "And we just cannot seem to get the majority party to stop proposing ridiculous bills like this that make us the laughing stock of the country."

News networks such as CNN, The New York Times, and Al Jazeera America were at the capitol for the veto session.

Republican Rep. Doug Funderburk, R-St. Peters, responded to Hummel's comments.

"If the minority floor leader's belief is that defending the rights that are enumerated in the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution for Missourians is a national joke, maybe that explains why he's in the minority party in this building and I'm in the majority party in this building," Funderburk said.

Funderburk said a new gun bill is already in the works to get on the governor's desk.