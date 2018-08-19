Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case

JEFFERSON CITY - Judge Rex Burlison, 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis City), ruled Thursday not to dismiss the criminal case against Gov. Eric Greitens despite his attorney’s dismissal request.

The investigation will continue, but the judge said there has “clearly been violations” by the state.

He said he was 'disappointed' by the prosecutors because they did not hand over evidence quickly enough.

Because of this, the judge will allow the defense to retake depositions with the private investigator and the woman at the center of the case.

“One way or another though, it’s time for the governor to resign, let Missouri move forward, and if he won’t resign the House is going to have to act,” said Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.

Despite what’s going on in the case, lawmakers said business in Jefferson City must go on.

“I’m glad that the case is going forward in St. Louis, but we have our work to do here,” Razer said.

On the other hand, according to Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, until the case is resolved some “big ticket items” need executive leadership.

Rowden said he believes the crimes described in the previously released document are impeachable.

“At best a distraction, at worst it’s become kind of a national laughingstock, and so I just hope we get out of it,” said Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, also weighed in on the criminal case not being dismissed.

“I think the General Assembly is taking the situation very seriously at this point,” Chappelle-Nadal said. She said she believes the case not being dismissed will allow for a full review of the circumstances and the facts of the governor’s case.

The trial is still scheduled for May 14.