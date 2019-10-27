Lawsuit filed against Missouri lawmakers over open records law

JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit filed yesterday claims that the Missouri House of Representatives is violating the state constitution.

Mark Pedroli, a lawyer and founder of the Sunshine and Government Accountability Project, filed the suit because of House Rule 127.

The rule states that members of the house can keep constituent information confidential, including any correspondence. Pedroli said this rule violates the constitution and Missouri's Sunshine Law, which allows any member of the public to access records pertaining to government activity, including emails sent to public accounts.

Pedroli said this is violating the public's rights.

"The people are the governing body of the constitution. The people decide what the constitution says," he said.

Pedroli said this action also goes against the Clean Missouri Act, which was approved by voters last November. It requires lawmakers to abide by the same open records laws as the public.

"In this case, the people decided to apply the Sunshine Law to them," Pedroli said. "They have to go by what the people say. That's the law."

This all came about after a series of columns written in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about Missouri residents whose identities were stolen and used to send fake advocacy emails to representatives.

Pedroli said one of the people in the columns contacted him and said they had also had their identity stolen. He made a Sunshine request asking for similar emails to find out how extensive the theft was.

While many representatives gave Pedroli the documents he was looking for, he said some representatives redacted the names and contact information in the emails they gave him.

Pedroli said the government should not have the ability to pass laws that conflict with the constitution.

"The constitution of Missouri is the most supreme law of the land," he said. "It's even more supreme than the laws that the state legislature passes."

Pedroli said he thinks the legislature is moving away transparency.

"They're trying to find new reasons to get around revealing information about their internal activities," he said.

The House has 30 days to respond to the suit.