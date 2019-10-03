Leaders Discuss Location for Jefferson City Conference Center

JEFFERSON CITY - At a special meeting Monday night, members of a special steering committee met to discuss two possible locations for a new Jefferson City conference center.

Council members and community members met to talk about the benefits of two site. The two proposed locations are a Broadway site in downtown Jefferson City or the old Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) site. The conference center subcommittees have been working for about six months on this project and want to finalize a location soon. The action team was responsible for a number of tasks, such as conducting forums for conference planners to gather input, as well as conducting research of the two conference center components.

According to the city council agenda fact sheet, Jefferson City is one of only few capital cities across the country without a conference center. The groups said members of the community support the building of a conference center for that reason.