LEDONNE LIVE HIT 6/6

Columbia Public Schools give students a choice for the 2020-21 school year
Columbia Public Schools give students a choice for the 2020-21 school year
COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Public School Board of Education presented their updated COVID-19 plan for the 2020-21 school year at a meeting Monday evening. The updated plan leaves families the...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Black Lives Matter yard signs benefit local organization
Black Lives Matter yard signs benefit local organization
COLUMBIA - A group of organizations shared an...
News
Columbia Public Schools give students a choice for the 2020-21 school year
Columbia Public Schools give students a choice for the 2020-21 school year
COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Public School Board of Education presented their updated COVID-19 plan for the 2020-21 school year at a meeting Monday evening. The updated plan leaves families the...
Tenth day of Columbia protests marks two weeks since George Floyd's death
Tenth day of Columbia protests marks two weeks since George Floyd's death
COLUMBIA — Two weeks after the death of...
Mizzou athletes are back on campus to train
Mizzou athletes are back on campus to train
COLUMBIA - Mizzou athletes are now allowed to...
Missouri man drowns while cooling off in pond
Missouri man drowns while cooling off in pond
LINN COUNTY -- A 26-year-old Missouri resident...
Four ways families can ease anxiety together
Four ways families can ease anxiety together
(CNN) -- During these turbulent times, the...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Sports
Mizzou athletes are back on campus to train
Mizzou athletes are back on campus to train
COLUMBIA - Mizzou athletes are now allowed to train on campus. The football team was the first to start Monday. Before anyone is allowed to train, they must first take a COVID-19 test. Then they...
CPS athletics manages summer changes
CPS athletics manages summer changes
COLUMBIA - Friday morning at Hickman High...
Columbia coaches and student-athletes talk about racial injustice
Columbia coaches and student-athletes talk about racial injustice
COLUMBIA —You've probably heard the...
