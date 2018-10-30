COLUMBIA - The Columbia School Board voted in favor of changing the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School.

Presently, the school is named after the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Parents and members of the community voiced their concerns about that in August of 2017.

Columbia School Board President Jan Mees said she hope the community's response to the new name will be positive.

"We have heard from the people on all sides of the issue as to how they feel," she said. "Things have changed over the last 100 and how many years since it was first named in 1905 by that sitting board of education."