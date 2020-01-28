Legislators discuss MU's future

COLUMBIA - Lawmakers will meet with the public on Thursday to discuss how the upcoming legislative session will affect the University of Missouri.

The Boone County Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association is hosting its 18th Annual Legislative Forum on Higher Education. University alumni, staff, students, and administrators registered to spend the evening hearing how lawmakers' decisions will affect them.

Event coordinator Wally Pfeffer says Eunice Perry-Harris created this forum after the state decreased MU's funding. The budget has remained a big part of the discussion since then.

"We get new faces over the last 18 years, but the issues are really pretty constant," Pfeffer said.

The university's budget is tied closely to the state's. Pfeffer said legislators will likely discuss how the state can help MU accomplish its goals.

"This is an opportunity to visit one on one with their legislatures, hear from them about what's going on in terms of budget, other issues that might be important to the university," Pfeffer said.

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Grand Cru in Columbia. Pfeffer does not anticipate a cancelation.