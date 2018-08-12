Lights remain off for some Columbia residents

COLUMBIA- Power remained out for hundreds of Columbia residents on Thursday.

According to Columbia Water and Light there were 17 outages remaining across the city, impacting more than 300 households.

Water and Light dispatched crews to 14 of the remaining outages and crews will work until 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The Grasslands neighborhood at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road is the largest area without power.

One resident on Burnham Road said the Monday night storm knocked down several trees in the area, leading to multiple power lines falling.

Workers say they expect to have the work completed Thursday night, but work would continue into Friday if equipment can't fit into some areas.