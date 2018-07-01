Linn Prop 1

LINN - The Osage County R-II School District could see even more cuts if a tax levy doesn't pass on August 2nd.

Proposition One signs have popped up all over town and is making headlines in the local newspaper. The proposed property tax increases the tax ceiling from $2.79 per one hundred dollars of property value to $3.61.

Recently, the school district made cuts to extracurricular programs and paid tutoring, among other things. Junior high sports were cut altogether, while the high school no longer has a soccer team or cheerleading squad.

Osage County R - II School District Superintendent Mary Elsensohn said community response at a recent meeting about the levy seemed positive.

"The conversation was very good, there were some good questions asked," she said. "There were probably about 30 people there and they seemed pretty positive."

If the levy passes, the school district plans to buy textbooks again, provide more classroom supplies, continue the computer replacement program, reinstate extracurricular activties that have been cut, reinstate the teacher rewards program and professional development program.

Where the Tax Levy Money Will Be Spent