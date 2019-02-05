Literacy Action Corps trains new tutors

COLUMBIA - Volunteers gathered to fight adult illiteracy in the Literacy Action Corps' training day Saturday.

LAC tutors meet with adult students one-on-one to help improve their reading and writing skills. According to LAC, millions of Americans can't read well enough to earn a living wage, complete job applications or pass a driver's test. LAC tutors also teach English to international students.

Tutors are volunteers and attend training sessions for three weeks before meeting with students. Trainees had a Chinese lesson where the teacher did not speak any English to them so they could understand what their future students would experience in meetings. Trainees then talked about how they felt trying to understand the teacher and ways to make their own teaching easier.

In the adult literacy class, trainees learned how to incorporate video into their lessons and work with different types of students. Lessons for adults include spelling words without seeing them and using apps to practice reading.

LAC was founded in Columbia in 1968. The non-profit organization is affiliated with Pro Literacy America, which has 1,000 programs in the United States. LAC currently has 68 volunteer tutors in the Columbia area.