LIVE BLOG: Snowfall impacts mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Agencies across mid-Missouri are responding to snowfall.

The city of Sedalia activated its emergency snow routes as of noon Friday. The city said drivers who park on emergency snow routes will need to move their vehicles.

MILLER COUNTY UPDATE: Three areas affected by traffic crashes:



Route 54 Westbound, east of Eldon. One lane open after crash.



Route 87, north of Eldon. Road closed, due to jackknifed tractor trailer.



Route C, south of Brumley. Road closed due to tractor trailer crash. pic.twitter.com/RkBlrLom9s — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 15, 2019

Snowfall has not tapered off yet. Extreme caution is urged during your evening commute. Snowfall may continue through 8 p.m. City plow crews will continue to work on priority routes through the evening rush hour. A fresh crew to report at 7 p.m.https://t.co/5oYbOwvAkI pic.twitter.com/6heMxhpmVs — Columbia Pub Works (@pub_works) February 15, 2019

#I70UPDATE: The crash in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 132 east of Columbia (Boone County) has been moved to the shoulder. Traffic is still moving slowly through the area. pic.twitter.com/IYUtOzbyF6 — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 15, 2019

US 54 Update: One lane is now open. Westbound traffic is clearing out slowly. pic.twitter.com/7vk1zy31lE — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 15, 2019

Since 9:00 am, Troopers have responded to the following:



569 Calls for Service

166 stranded motorists

125 traffic crashes

19 injuries

1 fatality



Please avoid traveling if at all possible. Most of the state has been affected by this storm and the snow continues to fall. pic.twitter.com/BGyDy3dKzj #I70ALERT: Eastbound delays likely at mile marker 132 east of Columbia (Boone County) due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/kYJ8HrEp3P — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 15, 2019 — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) February 15, 2019

US 54 Update: Cleanup efforts still underway. Roadway still blocked. Once the roadway is clear, it will need to be treated/plowed. pic.twitter.com/BbzwQqOnkU — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 15, 2019

Traffic is currently stopped on highway 63 @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ymEEiDBmSC — Alayna Chapie (@AlaynaChapieTV) February 15, 2019

I’m at the scene of a rollover crash near mile marker 133 of I-70 westbound. Boone Co. Fire & Rescue told me there were two people in the car when it crashed, but both refused treatment. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dmmi7mSFoj — Isaac Jahns (@isaac_jahns) February 15, 2019

Need your help: We don’t have enough resources for all the crashes. SLOW DOWN and stay home if it’s not an emergency. The roads are extremely slick and there are numerous roll over multi vehicle crashes on Interstate 70. #Notworthit @ColumbiaPD @CoMoGov pic.twitter.com/3fLatuKmVS — SgtHestirColumbiaPD (@CPDMikeCoMo) February 15, 2019

ALERT: Westbound US 54 west of Highway 17 is CLOSED (Miller/Cole Co.) pic.twitter.com/3k41n0Y6N6 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 15, 2019

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision blocking Hwy 63 southbound at Rte H. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 15, 2019

This afternoon's winter weather is causing delays for several JCPS buses. As of 1:00pm, the following buses are delayed:

Bus 2

Bus 13

Bus 15

Bus 30

Bus 34



All regularly scheduled stops will be made, unless otherwise noted. #JCMO pic.twitter.com/U2Mp2NEyYO — JCPS (@JCPSTWEETS) February 15, 2019

BOONE COUNTY ALERT: Avoid eastbound I-70 between mile marker 124 and mile marker 127. Traffic is backed up due to multiple crashes. pic.twitter.com/Gyt21Lm48f — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 15, 2019 ATTENTION CC COMMUNITY: due to inclement weather, the Columbia, Missouri location will be closing at 1 p.m. today, Friday, February 15. This closure does include evening classes. Please visit our website, https://t.co/QepYsZdq4R, for updates. pic.twitter.com/RVtwj2BBIu — Columbia College (@ColumbiaColg) February 15, 2019

MU/UM officials closing campus and system offices at 2 p.m. today due to weather. UMHC, vet health center, campus dining will remain on regular hours. — MU Alert (@MUalert) February 15, 2019

#I70ALERT: One westbound lane closed at mile marker 136 due to a crash. pic.twitter.com/TLiNF5YHeq — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 15, 2019

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision Offramp to 63 Connector from I70 Westbound blocking road. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 15, 2019

#I70ALERT: Eastbound delays likely at mile marker 127, due to a crash. Avoid the area, or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/xRUCIzACKa — MoDOT Central Dist (@MoDOT_Central) February 15, 2019

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision blocking road Stadium at Bernadette. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 15, 2019

A 22-person crew began treating and plowing priority routes in Columbia today, Feb. 15. at 10:30 a.m. Accumulations appear to be nearing 2 inches. Once that happens, no parking will be permitted on priority routes. Text COLUMBIAPW to 888-777.



Details: https://t.co/pkqKolzUmI pic.twitter.com/ZcaNQ3XEbJ — Columbia Pub Works (@pub_works) February 15, 2019

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Multiple Motor Vehicle Collisions on I70. I70 Eastbound shut down near 127 mile marker. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 15, 2019