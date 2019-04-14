COLUMBIA - Speak Up for Service Day recognizes the importance and need for young people to get involved in their communities.

The Schultz family has three kids who are actively involved with the homeless community in Mid-Missouri.

The family volunteers the fourth Friday of every month with Loaves and Fishes, a soup kitchen which provides meals on a daily basis at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.

“You’re doing something for other people and it’s just nice to do,” Sam Schultz, 11, said.

Sam, Joel, 9, and Leisel, 6, split the chores amongst each other to help their parents feed up to one hundred people who show up to Loaves and Fishes.

Leisel is known as the “cinnamon roll princess” around the kitchen.

“It’s really fun!” she said.

BJ Schultz is the father of the family and he said volunteering helps his kids gain a wider perspective on homelessness and service.

“It’s amazing to see their response when they interact with the people here and the gratitude on both ends,” he said.

The family has volunteered for several years now. BJ said regulars at Loaves and Fishes know when they’re coming.

“They come back and say, ‘You’re the one that makes the cinnamon rolls, or you’re the one who makes the lasagna,’” he said with a smile.

Each member of the family confirmed that cinnamon rolls and lasagna are the fan favorites for the people they serve.

"Sometimes we have two pans left and sometimes there's none left at all," Sam said.

Loaves and Fishes is a staple for the family’s monthly routine which will continue through the colder months.

“I think life is hard and I think life takes people in a lot of different directions and just the idea that you can come and get a warm meal each night of the week if you need it, I think that would be comforting and that's something I like being a part of,” Sue, the mother of the family, said.

Loaves and Fishes is located at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. The church also houses Turning Point, a service for homeless individuals getting back on their feet. It’s geared toward offering basic human needs and job opportunities.

In December, Loaves and Fishes will team up with Room at the Inn. A bus will shuttle people from Wilkes Boulevard to other churches in town with beds for people to sleep in.