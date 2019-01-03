Local Advocates and Protestors of Fluoride Deeply Divided

Facebook
Judge rejects former CPD officer's petition for job
Judge rejects former CPD officer's petition for job
COLUMBIA -- This week a judge rejected a petition from former Columbia police officer Rob Sanders to get his job back. The judgment happened Monday in a Boone County Courthouse. Sanders has...
Woman shot near Eldon, suspect arrested and charged
Woman shot near Eldon, suspect arrested and charged
ELDON - Miller County deputies arrested a man...
Teenager shot in north Columbia
Teenager shot in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old teenager was found...
News
Columbia gyms see spike in interest after New Year's
Columbia gyms see spike in interest after New Year's
COLUMBIA – As the holiday season comes to a close, 40 percent of Americans planned on making a New Year's resolution for 2019. Columbia is no exception. CrossFit Fringe sees a small spike in...
Judge rejects former CPD officer's petition for job
Judge rejects former CPD officer's petition for job
COLUMBIA -- This week a judge rejected a...
City to make moves on downtown parking problem
City to make moves on downtown parking problem
COLUMBIA - At the parking commission advisory...
Columbia to host disc golf championship in 2020
Columbia to host disc golf championship in 2020
COLUMBIA- The Professional Disc Golf...
Suspended volunteer EMS responder: It wasn't my intention to offend anyone
Suspended volunteer EMS responder: It wasn't my intention to offend anyone
COLUMBIA - The volunteer Boone County EMS...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius tied a Liberty Bowl record with four touchdown passes and Kolby Peel made a critical fourth-down stop with 1:01 left as Oklahoma State edged No. 24...
LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Missouri is taking on old Big...
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the...
Local Advocates and Protestors of Fluoride Deeply Divided
Share: