Local Author Shares Stories

ROCHEPORT - Mid-Missourians enjoyed a beautiful view and Missouri wine Tuesday evening while learning about the Missouri River. Local author Fred Oerly shared entertaining stories of growing up on the River at the Les Bourgeois Winery in Rocheport as part of Missouri River Relief's monthly speakers series. The organization holds these sessions to increase public knowledge of the importance of the Big Muddy.

"These Big Muddy Sessions are just another opportunity to utilize the wealth of knowledge that we have in our community about the river and spread it around a little bit," said Steve Schnarr, who coordinated the event.

Missouri River Relief will hold its next Big Muddy Session, The Story of Restocking the Endangered Pallid Sturgeon, on June 14, 2001 at the Winery. Biologists from the Columbia Fish & Wildlife Conservation Office and US Fish & Wildlife Service will share information on preserving the river's wildlife.