Local Businesses Look to Benefit From Extra Home Game

COLUMBIA - Local businesses are unsure how an extra home football game for the University of Missouri in 2012 will affect their business.

The Tigers will play seven games at Faurot Field this season for the first time since 1987. One local business believes it will benefit.

"We see a boost anytime their is a home game," said Bingham's owner Dave Danuser. "An extra game is always a good thing.

Not every business may see an increase in sales. Game times have yet to be announced and that can have an impact on volume at some establishments.

"It all depends on when kickoff is," said My Secret Garden owner Ruth LaHue. "If games are in the evening then we will see a lot of people in the afternoon. If the kickoff is earlier we may not see any increase in business."

Mizzou's move to the SEC could also help Bingham's.

"SEC fans and southerners dress up more for the games," Danuser said. "We sell a lot of attire that is to their liking."

Single game tickets are not yet on sale. Game times have yet to be announced.