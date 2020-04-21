Local Columbia teacher collects donated books for students

Facebook
Gas prices fall following record low oil prices
Gas prices fall following record low oil prices
COLUMBIA - Gas prices continued to fall Tuesday after the price of oil fell below $0 per gallon on Monday. When oil prices go into the negative, that means traders are willing to pay people...
Hundreds gather at state capitol to protest stay-at-home order
Hundreds gather at state capitol to protest stay-at-home order
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of protesters...
UPDATE: Two men charged after shots fired in Moberly
UPDATE: Two men charged after shots fired in Moberly
MOBERLY - Police arrested and charged two men...
City and health officials give COVID-19 update
City and health officials give COVID-19 update
COLUMBIA - Mayor Treece announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Columbia and Boone County is beginning to flatten. At the press conference, leaders...
Test swab shortage limiting testing at Columbia lab
Test swab shortage limiting testing at Columbia lab
COLUMBIA - GeneTrait Laboratories in Columbia...
Gas prices fall following record low oil prices
Gas prices fall following record low oil prices
COLUMBIA - Gas prices continued to fall...
New bills will help military spouses in MO get to work faster
New bills will help military spouses in MO get to work faster
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson...
Truck drivers remain essential to getting food on the table
Truck drivers remain essential to getting food on the table
COLUMBIA — Edwin McKesson's days as a...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you'll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
Stichnote settled in at Millikin
Stichnote settled in at Millikin
ASHLAND - Former Southern Boone County High School standout Sam Stichnote has wrapped up his first year of college basketball at Millikin University. With that, he's made a transition to...
Cheerleading gym tries to stay positive amid COVID-19 cancellations
Cheerleading gym tries to stay positive amid COVID-19 cancellations
OSAGE BEACH - Show Me Athletics will not be...
Spring sports only small part of Mizzou Athletics' revenue
Spring sports only small part of Mizzou Athletics' revenue
COLUMBIA - The cancelation of spring athletics...
Local Columbia teacher collects donated books for students
