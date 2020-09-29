Local CPA: POTUS tax returns are legal, but hint at future trouble

JEFFERSON CITY - A New York Times report shows President Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and paid the same amount the year after.

The president also paid no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years.

President Trump used different mechanisms to seemingly make millions of dollars, while paying less than $1,000 per year in federal income tax.

According to the report, many of the president's businesses have consistently lost him millions of dollars. He can use such losses to offset the amount of taxable income from more profitable ventures. By doing this, President Trump can make millions of dollars, yet not owe very much money in federal income taxes.

Jefferson City Certified Public Accountant Bert Doerhoff said doing so can save money on taxes, but you're never better off losing money.

President Trump's status as a real estate tycoon also worked to his advantage, as he was able to use real estate losses to cut into his taxable income.

He reportedly lost $150.3 million dollars from five of his properties, as well as his real estate services company, the Trump Corporation. While this gave the president a short term tax relief, in the long run it could spell danger, Doerhoff explained.

"At some point it's got to pay for itself, or he's not gonna have anything," Doerhoff said. "He's gonna be bankrupt."

Doerhoff said that while Trump's finances may be showing losses in the short term, the President's real estate dealings could see him stave off financial ruin in the long term.