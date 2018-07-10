Local Florists Prepare for Valentine's Day Madness

COLUMBIA - Business is rosy according to local florists scrambling to fill orders before Valentine's Day. Florists at My Secret Garden say they've worked around the clock in the days leading up to February 14th.

Employees there already delivered a large number of arrangements, and they'll have 13 additional drivers ready to make deliveries on the big day.

Storeowner Ruth Lahue said she and her employees have stayed as late as 2:00 am the past few nights to fill orders. Monday night, she says she may not sleep at all.

Lahue said this year more customers are buying the expensive arrangements, which has been good for business.

The National Retail Federation reports that Valentine's Day shoppers are expected to spend 8.5 percent more than they did last year. The average person will spend $126.



Lahue's advice for last minute shoppers is to come in as early as possible on Valentine's Day to pick up an arrangement. She said she expects they could actually run out of flowers later in the day.

As for the most popular flower arrangement, Lahue says a dozen red roses is always a timeless classic.