Local High School Gets Grant to Fix Gym

VIENNA - Vienna High School hosted its first basketball game of the season Friday night.

The school's gym caved in last fall and water damage made the gym unusable. The boys and girls basketball teams were forced to play a vagabond schedule, playing road games the entire year. New Dawn technologies, based out of Logan, Utah, came to the rescue with a $10,000 grant to fix the gym. The company said it hoped the grant would inspire others in the community to do the same.

That's exactly what happened when a local estate decided to match the donation. The Maries County Bank followed suit and the school suddenly found itself with $30,000 to fix the gym. The school estimates it will cost $55,000 to fully repair the gym, but it has already spent some of the money to make the gym usable.