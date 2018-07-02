Lohse goes 7 scoreless as Cardinals top Astros 6-5

HOUSTON (AP) -- Kyle Lohse pitched another gem, Matt Holliday and Tyler Greene both homered and the St. Louis Cardinals held off a late rally by the Houston Astros for a 6-5 win on Wednesday night.

Lohse (4-1) allowed four hits and pitched seven scoreless innings in his first start since throwing a two-hit shutout in his last outing, a 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Holliday had three hits and his solo shot to the Crawford Boxes in left field put St. Louis up 1-0 in the fourth inning.

Greene, in at shortstop with Ryan Theriot out with rib cage soreness, hit his first home run of the season with his one-out shot to left field that made it 2-0 in the fifth. The Cardinals extended their lead with a four-run seventh.

Houston starter J.A. Happ (1-4) allowed five hits and two runs in five innings for the loss.